FILE - South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks with reporters, Feb. 3, 2007, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Investigators found that images of nude underage girls were transmitted on an email account linked to billionaire philanthropist Sanford but they were unable to prove who sent them or where that person was at the time, according to documents unsealed Thursday, April 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Carson Walker, File)