RAPID CITY, S.D. - Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota has a growing program called 'Country Meals'. This program gives seniors who live further out of town a chance to receive a weekly supply of meals.
About Country Meals:
According to George Larson, executive director for Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota, the program was started to help those seniors who live just outside of the city limits.
"Country Meals is something we started about four or five years ago when we realized that people that live just outside of the city limits, where we traditionally have our volunteers deliver meals, weren't able to receive meals or really any services. So, we decided that we would be able to deliver a week's worth of meals to those people using staff and some volunteers so they could have a full week's worth of meals delivered right to their home. We could still check up on them at least once a week in person. We also check up on them a couple of times a week by phone. Makes people feel a lot more secure. Of course, the food's a great tool, too, but it reconnects with their communities as well." Said Larson.
The meals are delivered to rural areas such as New Underwood, Silver City, and Fairburn, reaching about 90 people a week through the Country Meals program alone.
"About 90 people a week on just country meals. We go to four days of field with three truck drivers every day." Said Denise Miller, a volunteer for Country Meals.
Miller continues to discuss what is typically involved with making and packing up the meals.
"Most of them get 13 packs of frozen. They'll get a hot, they'll get equivalent amounts of milk, bread and fruit. This is what we happened to have in stock today, which is some greens, some tomatoes, cereal, a piece of cake and some juices and some fresh fruits. I tried to make them look good because if I was out there, I want to see that they like them when they get them. You know, they got to look like good stuff, and that's what I do" Miller continues, "This is a frozen meal. They make them inside there. We label them so they can see how to cook them, the dates they were made and, of course, who made them and they're all put together like that. We then bag them into bags. We cut the fruit. We make the milk. So, it's in seven packs so that when I start to bag it, I can easily grab it and put it in and it's all right here. We cover every aspect of it and we tried to get something sweet in there every time, whether it's a few cookies or something like that, pudding. We do a lot of food, we get pudding all the time."
Need for Volunteers:
Country Meals is run by staff, volunteers, and donations, and is always in need of more volunteers.
"We're always looking for volunteers, we're always looking for people to help donate, to cover the cost of the meal. We have state and federal dollars that only cover about half the cost. So, if they ever want to volunteer, if they want to donate, if they want to find out more about the program, they can call 394-6002 and we'd be happy to talk to them and kind of let them know a little about what's going on and how they can help reconnect seniors in their community." Said Larson.
If you're interested in volunteering or making a donation, call Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota at (605) 394-6002 or visit their website at www.mealsprogram.com.