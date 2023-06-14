RAPID CITY, S.D. - The official groundbreaking ceremony for Block5, located along St. Joseph Street in Downtown Rapid City, was held on Wednesday, June 14. The project developer, Lloyd Companies, hosted the morning's event which community members such as Mayor Steve Allender and Mayor-elect Jason Salamun attended.
What is Block5?
According to Jake Quasney, chief operating officer of Lloyd Companies, Block5 is a 10-story building that will include a 117-room Hyatt Place Hotel, 131 studio and two-bedroom apartments, ground floor retail, convention space, and a parking structure all within the half block of space.
The large-scale structure is developed, constructed, listed, and managed by Lloyd Companies.
For more information on Block5, visit the development's website block5rapidcity.com.
How Block5 will benefit Rapid City?
Both the city and Lloyd Companies expect the project to have a positive impact on the community.
"I think this will benefit the city greatly, especially I think it will change the nature of our downtown. It will become more of a livable, sustainable community ecosystem where you can live and shop and receive products and services within walking distance. And that's something that we haven't had in Rapid City for many decades, a fully self-sufficient community ecosystem. I believe this building behind me will be the cornerstone to the new Downtown Rapid City." Said Mayor Steve Allender.
When will Block5 be completed?
There is currently no definite completion date. Quasney states, "Right now we're estimating 20 to 22 months from now, it's a two-year build. We've been going for a little bit and some things are going really well right now, but obviously, there's a lot of disruption globally in the supply chain. So, we're not yet banking on those gains in the schedule, but I think there is [an] opportunity to see that improved. But when we get to [the] summer of 2025, you're going to have a very active space here."