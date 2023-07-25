RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Black Hills Community Bank, along with volunteers from the Rapid City Community came together today and delivered more than 50,000 diapers to the Cornerstone Women’s and Children’s Home in Rapid City.
This is the bank's 13th annual diaper drive and Amanda Pioche, Program Director at the Women and Children’s Home, says it goes a long way to helping families in need.
Pioche said, “They gather all these diapers for us and it keeps the kids here with diapers all year long. We don’t have to purchase diapers, the moms don’t have to purchase diapers.”
Inflation has driven up the cost of diapers and providing these diapers helps mothers focus on getting their finances together. The drive has donated more than a half-million dollars worth of diapers over the years and participation continues to go up.
Mark Harlow is the president of the board of directors for the Cornerstone Mission. He says the community never fails to help when needed.
Harlow said, “It’s grown under its own momentum and people embrace the opportunity to help people in their time of need, and again that is so emblematic of Rapid City as a community.”
Black Hills Community Bank also donated more than 20,000 diapers this year to the Bella Pregnancy Resource Center in Spearfish.