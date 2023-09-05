BLACK HILLS, S.D. - South Dakota Wildland Fire (SDWF) fought and contained four fires on Sunday, September 3. The one that grew to be the largest, pictured below and near Nemo, was held to under an acre.
SDWF credited the volunteer firefighters from the area as well as the United States Forest Service for assisting in fighting the fires.
Due to the quick response from SD Wildland Fire, the USFS and VFDs four fires in the Black Hills were controlled quickly Sunday with the largest burning less than an acre. Images from the Nemo Ridge Fire. #keepSDsafe pic.twitter.com/dbTKhkXQsI— SD Wildland Fire (SDWF) (@SDWildlandFire) September 5, 2023