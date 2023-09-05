F5S3THZWEAAvBw1.jpg

BLACK HILLS, S.D. - South Dakota Wildland Fire (SDWF) fought and contained four fires on Sunday, September 3. The one that grew to be the largest, pictured below and near Nemo, was held to under an acre. 

SDWF credited the volunteer firefighters from the area as well as the United States Forest Service for assisting in fighting the fires. 

