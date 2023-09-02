RAPID CITY, S.D. - Construction at Rapid City's South Middle School is now more than halfway done.
Last year the school board approved work to replace the aging school, and according to Rapid City Area Schools Facebook page, work is now 57 percent complete.
During the month of September crews will be focusing on enclosing the new building and hanging drywall.
RCAS officials say the new infrastructure should last over 100 years and serve the biggest infrastructure need in the district.
Ground was broke on the project in March of 2022 with work expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.