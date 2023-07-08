BLACK HILLS, S.D. - Summer is here and nothing is more fun than going to the lake or river to enjoy the outdoors. However, recent unusual cold water temperatures have been impacting the fun, and first responders are warning the public about the dangers of jumping right in.
"..the amount of rain and moderate temperatures [we've been getting]. Most of the bodies of waters in the Hills that were 75 to 80 degrees, are at the lower end of 70s now," says Firefighter and Paramedic for R.C.F.D., Nick Knotek. "Around that 70 degree mark is going to be what we consider cold water. This is where cold shock responses can occur." Knotek stated.
Cold shock responses including: not being able to move, gasping for air and your esophagus has the potential of shutting down.
Knotek notes, "The first thing people do is gasp for air. When you're under a body of water, obviously that can cause you to drown."
Chief Gail Schmidt of the Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department, says that if you want to jump in make sure you test it out first.
"See if it's cold and get yourself acclimated to the water before you jump right in," says Chief Schimdt.
Get yourself a personal flotation device or life jacket, is also what they recommend. If you find yourself without one, make sure to test the waters, and let your body get used to the temperature.