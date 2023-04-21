RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rapid City Police Department (RCPD) has teamed up with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for their biannual Drug Take-Back Day. The event takes place twice a year, in April and October, and encourages residents to drop off their unwanted prescription or over-the-counter medications to prevent them from getting into the wrong hands.
The program's primary focus is on removing narcotics from the community. The drop-off point is located at the Public Safety Building at 300 Kansas City Street, Rapid City. The RCPD will accept pills or liquids as long as they are in a sealed container and not leaking.
According to Jerrell Lewellen, an evidence specialist with the RCPD, "What we're really focused on is getting the narcotics that are in people's medicine cabinets safely disposed of and out of the hands of children or addicts."
Drug Take-Back Day will run from 10 AM to 2 PM tomorrow. This event provides an opportunity for community members to help reduce the number of unused and potentially dangerous medications in their homes, and to promote a safe and healthy community.
If you aren't able to make it, you can find a list of other drop off locations here.