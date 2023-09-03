RAPID CITY, S.D. - In observance of Labor Day, City of Rapid City offices will be closed on Monday. This closure also extends to the Rapid City Landfill, Rapid Transit System, and the Rapid City Public Library.
Trash collection for next Monday will be rescheduled for Tuesday, while collections from Tuesday to Friday will remain unchanged. Officials ask that you leave your bins out until they are collected.
Rapid Transit System services will not be available on Monday due to the holiday, with RapidRide and Dial-a-Ride services set to resume on Tuesday.
Additionally, the City Council meeting scheduled for Monday has been moved to Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers. Prior to the Council meeting, there will be a special Council session discussing the proposed 2024 City budget, which is set for 5 p.m., also in Council Chambers.