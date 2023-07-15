RAPID CITY, S.D. - With National Ice Cream Day taking place on Sunday, July 16, employees for the City of Rapid City took a quick survey to find out their favorite flavors, toppings and methods for eating ice cream.
Favorite Flavors:
When City employees were asked to choose their favorite flavors, they responded with more than 20 different flavors. The top three flavors included:
- Vanilla (17%)
- Chocolate (11.3%)
- Moose Tracks (9.4%)
Sharing the fifth place spot was Pistachio/Pistachio Almond, Coffee and Mint/Mint Chocolate Chip.
Favorite Toppings:
While employees listed a variety of toppings, these six were the most popular:
- Chocolate syrup (18.5%)
- Caramel/salted caramel (18.5%)
- Hot fudge (16.7%)
- Nuts (9.3%)
- Fruit/berries (7.4%)
- Sprinkles (7.4%)
The City says that everything from butterscotch, gummies, marshmallows, M&Ms, nerds and coconut were among the other topping selections.
Cone, Bowl or Stick?
Ice cream can be enjoyed in multiple ways, and City employees chose these as there favorite options:
- Ice cream in a bowl (42%)
- Sugar or waffle cone (22%)
- Served a la mode on a piece of cake or pie (8%)
- Ice cream served on a stick (2%)
The City reports that a total of 24% of employees said they preferred all of the possible ice cream serving options.