National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. - With National Ice Cream Day taking place on Sunday, July 16, employees for the City of Rapid City took a quick survey to find out their favorite flavors, toppings and methods for eating ice cream.

Favorite Flavors:

When City employees were asked to choose their favorite flavors, they responded with more than 20 different flavors. The top three flavors included:

  • Vanilla (17%)
  • Chocolate (11.3%)
  • Moose Tracks (9.4%)

Sharing the fifth place spot was Pistachio/Pistachio Almond, Coffee and Mint/Mint Chocolate Chip.

Favorite Toppings:

While employees listed a variety of toppings, these six were the most popular:

  • Chocolate syrup (18.5%)
  • Caramel/salted caramel (18.5%)
  • Hot fudge (16.7%)
  • Nuts (9.3%)
  • Fruit/berries (7.4%)
  • Sprinkles (7.4%)

The City says that everything from butterscotch, gummies, marshmallows, M&Ms, nerds and coconut were among the other topping selections.

Cone, Bowl or Stick?

Ice cream can be enjoyed in multiple ways, and City employees chose these as there favorite options:

  • Ice cream in a bowl (42%)
  • Sugar or waffle cone (22%)
  • Served a la mode on a piece of cake or pie (8%)
  • Ice cream served on a stick (2%)

The City reports that a total of 24% of employees said they preferred all of the possible ice cream serving options.