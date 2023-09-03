RAPID CITY, S.D. - On Friday, September 1, the City of Rapid City announced that one of their employees was a recipient of the Western Dakota Tech Foundation's Alumni Award.
The City of Rapid City made the announcement in the following release on Facebook:
"Great honors for one of the City’s longest-serving employees.
Building Inspector Jeff Larus is this year’s recipient of the Western Dakota Tech Foundation’s Distinguished Alumni Award.
Larus has been with the City since November 1990. Larus will be honored with the award at the WDT Foundation Gala October 26 at Western Dakota Technical College.
The WDT Alumni Committee made the selection.
Congratulations, Jeff on this well-deserved honor and recognition and thank you for your 33 years of service as a City employee!"