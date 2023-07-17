RAPID CITY, S.D. - During Monday night's city council meeting agenda, the council is to authorize releasing a Request for Proposals (RFP) to take the first step in updating Rapid City's Comprehensive Plan. As one of the most critical documents guiding the city's development, the Comprehensive Plan outlines the long-term vision and goals for the community, providing a growth framework and recommendations to achieve those objectives. Since its adoption in 2014, the Comprehensive Plan has played a pivotal role in guiding policy, growth, and the overall direction of the city.
"This really is the first step of many in the planning process. So, what we've identified as a staff group and with some other input from stakeholders across the community is what our goals for the project are. What do we hope to achieve? And so, we'll be asking for some technical assistance through a consultant or group of consultants on this process, and that's what the request for proposals is for," said Sarah Hanzel, planning projects division manager for the Rapid City Community Development Department.
The comprehensive planning process is projected to span between 12 to 18 months, allowing for in-depth research and extensive community outreach. City officials have outlined a collaborative approach, which will include the formation of a steering committee and stakeholder groups, ensuring a comprehensive and inclusive representation of perspectives.
Hanzel highlighted the significance of the Comprehensive Plan, stating, "This is a comprehensive plan that examines various components of the city. It involves all city departments and seeks input from the general public to collectively determine the city's goals for the future. The plan will encompass data analysis, neighborhood mapping, transportation considerations, and broader policy guidelines."
The public's active engagement throughout the planning process is encouraged. "We encourage the community to actively participate in this transformative process," said Hanzel. "Numerous opportunities for public input, including open houses, feedback surveys, and dedicated websites, will be made available. The Comprehensive Plan update represents an opportunity for residents to voice their opinions, share their vision, and influence the direction of Rapid City's growth."
As for the plan's 'completion', Hanzel states, "The planning horizon really is five to ten years. But we look regularly upon our plans to see what progress has been made and also make minor updates to them along the way. So, this is really our ten-year update on the plan that was done in 2014."