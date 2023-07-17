RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rapid City Council will meet in regular session this evening (7/17/23) at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers of City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
Among the items under consideration and discussion this evening:
**ELECTION ORDINANCE: Introduction and first reading of an ordinance requiring a majority vote for election for mayor and alderman. The ordinance, if approved, would reinstate a runoff election if a candidate doesn’t receive 50 percent plus one vote in the municipal election. The City’s Legal and Finance Committee recommended the item advance to tonight’s Council session without recommendation.
In 2009, state law changed so the candidate receiving the most votes for a municipal office is elected, unless the municipality adopts an ordinance requiring there be a runoff election. This means a candidate for office can be elected with less than a majority of all the votes cast for an office. After the change in state law, Rapid City adopted an ordinance requiring a runoff election. In 2019, the City Council repealed the ordinance requiring a runoff election. The proposed ordinance would reinstate the requirement for a runoff election if none of the candidates for a municipal office receives a majority of the votes cast for that office in the primary election.
**WILDWOOD DRIVE RECONSTRUCTION: On the consent calendar is an item to approve award of total bid for the Wildwood Drive Reconstruction Phase 2 Project to the lowest bidder, RCS Construction, Inc. in the amount of $5,496,211.95.
The project calls for reconstruction of Wildwood Drive from Uma Del Drive north approximately 1,800 feet to Vanishing Train Court and Greenleaf Court. Work includes installation of a new asphalt pavement section, water main replacement, water main extension, the installation of new sanitary sewer mains and the installation of culverts to facilitate drainage.
**UPDATE CITY’S COMPREHENSIVE PLAN: Authorize staff to advertise a request for proposals (RFP) to conduct an update to the City’s adopted 2014 Comprehensive Plan.
The City’s Comprehensive Plan establishes the long term vision and goals for the community and sets forth a growth framework and recommendations to meet those goals. The currently adopted Comprehensive Plan was adopted in 2014 and has been instrumental in guiding policy, growth and general direction of the City since that time. City officials indicate with the passage of time and the community’s growth over the last several years, it’s time to review and update the Plan.
**HOTEL WAY AGREEMENT: Authorize the mayor and finance director to sign agreement between the City of Rapid City and City of Box Elder for the maintenance of a portion of Hotel Way.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation is making changes to the access from hotel properties on the east side of Elk Vale Road just south of the I-90 interchange. Currently, the hotels are accessed by a frontage road in close proximity to the interchange. The South Dakota Department of Transportation is closing this access. The new access will be via a new street named Hotel Way and will be built on the east side of the current campus of BHSU-Rapid City and connect the new Box Elder event center and hotels to Cheyenne Boulevard.
**TECH HUB GRANT: Authorize the mayor to sign a letter of support for Elevate Rapid City’s Tech Hub Grant.
The Tech Hubs Program is an economic development initiative designed to drive regional technology- and innovation-centric growth by strengthening a region’s capacity to manufacture, commercialize and deploy critical technologies. This program will invest in regions with the assets, resources, capacity and potential to transform into globally competitive innovation centers in approximately 10 years while initiating and increasing the creation of skilled jobs. The grant would continue efforts of the City to support and help Elevate’s innovate district , including the development of the David Lust Accelerator Building and a new zoning district to accommodate technology and mixed-use facilities in the downtown core near South Dakota School of Mines.
**SALES TAX AND GENERAL FUND CASH BALANCE REPORTS: Acknowledge the April Sales Tax Reports and the May General Fund Cash Balance Reports.