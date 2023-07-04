RAPID CITY, S.D. - Open Bible Church had 25 volunteers package, count, and hand-deliver meals to individuals in law enforcement and the fire department for this Fourth of July. For the past 12 years, Open Bible has been volunteering its time during the Fourth to provide meals to different agencies in Rapid City.
Christi Hendrickson, Education Pastor at Open Bible, said that they delivered about 370 meals to officers and firefighters this holiday. "This event is called the Serve and Protect and so we're honoring those who serve and protect us," says Hendrickson.
Their church is known for its community service and they are always looking for more volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering next year Hendrickson says to contact Open Bible Church about one week out before the Fourth of July to help out with the meals.