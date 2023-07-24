RAPID CITY, S.D.– There are around five more months until Christmas, but the Rapid City Woodworkers Association has been hard at work since January preparing toys for children this holiday season. President Robert Buchanan explains more about this particular tradition that has continued for over a decade.
How did you get the idea?
According to Buchanan, the idea came to him during his time on the West Coast while involved with a woodworking group where he learned and fine-tuned his toymaking abilities. "That group out there would make 5000 or 6000 toys every year. And a large group of people get together once a month and make toys. And that's where I learned how to do that and got the concept of giving toys to kids."
What kind of toys do they make?
According to Buchanan, the group makes a wide variety of toys such as cars, trucks, tugboats, and bags of carved animal figures to name a few. And while the number has grown over the years, he says this year they have plans to make 3,000 different toys for kids across the state and even in a part of Nebraska. Despite the large number, Buchanan adds that seeing the kid's excitement is among the biggest reward. "All of a sudden the cars start running across the room. There is never a car that ever sits idle. It is always going across the room as soon as they get it, and that is really fun to watch the kids play with them."
How can I join the Rapid City Woodworkers Association?
According to Buchanan, anyone with woodworking experience is welcome to join. And if interested, the best thing to do is to go to one of their meetings, which are held the second Monday of every month at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rapid City at 910 Wood Avenue. "We have a couple of little groups that meet on different Saturdays. And so anytime there is a question about woodworking come to the meeting, or by the time you join you'll have everybody's email address and you can ask other people in the group and find out the tricks you're missing."