RAPID CITY, S.D. - On Thursday, May 18, the Black Hills Military Advisory Coalition held one of their routine Chow Hall meetings to foster communication and provide updates on ongoing military activities and their local community impacts.
While the luncheons are open to all community members, the primary focus remains on active duty, Guard, and reserve members of the military. The purpose of these meetings is to serve as a vital source of communication, ensuring that pertinent information is disseminated effectively.
During the session, representatives from various camps, including Ellsworth, the National Guard, Congressman Johnson, and Senators Rounds and Thune, provided updates on their respective areas of responsibility.
A significant highlight of the meeting revolved around the eagerly anticipated B-21 Bomber, scheduled for its inaugural flight later this year.
Colonel Joseph Sheffield, Commander of the 28th Bomb Wing, expressed enthusiasm for the forthcoming milestones, stating, "It's exciting for all the other operational pieces that are moving forward as well. We expect to have a first flight within this year and looking forward as we continue to set the table to Ellsworth and the Black Hills for that."
The next Chow Hall meeting is slated for September 14th at 1:30 PM in the Alpine Room at the Monument.