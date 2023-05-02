James Comisar holds a pair of shoes once used by actor Barbara Eden in the television show, "I Dream of Jeannie", Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Irving, Texas. A dizzying number of props, sets, and costumes from television shows beloved by generations of viewers will be sold at auction next month. The collection James Comisar has spent over 30 years amassing includes "The Tonight Show" set Johnny Carson gave him after retiring, the timeworn living room from "All in the Family," and the bar where Sam Malone served customers on Cheers. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)