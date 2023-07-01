RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Hills Alive Festival, presented by KSLT 107.1, is making its way back to Rapid City on July 15-16, with performances featuring Zach Williams and For King + Country.
2023 Hills Alive Festival Lineup:
Saturday, July 15
- Pulse Worship Collective - 12 p.m.
- Cade Thompson - 1 p.m.
- Leanna Crawford - 2:15 p.m.
- Patrick Mayberry - 3:30 p.m.
- Andrew Ripp - 5 p.m.
- Sanctus Real - 6:45 p.m.
- Zach Williams - 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 16
- Pulse Worship Collective - 12 p.m.
- Natalie Layne - 2:15 p.m.
- Rhett Walker - 3:30 p.m.
- Blessing Offor - 5 p.m.
- Colton Dixon - 6:45 p.m.
- For King + Country - 8:30 p.m.
For more information on the festival and who will be performing, visit the Hills Alive website.
The festival is also in need of volunteers throughout the event. If you would like to volunteer, you can submit an application form online HERE.