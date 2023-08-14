BOX ELDER, S.D. - This spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the desirable Liberty Park Subdivision in Box Elder. The home features an open concept kitchen with maple flagstone cabinets and a grey kitchen island, plus a pantry for extra storage. The primary bedroom has its own private walk-in closet and bathroom, and the two bedrooms in the basement each have a walk-in closet. There is also a full bathroom in the basement.
The home is beautifully finished with Anderson 100 windows, ceiling fans in the upstairs bedrooms and living room, Trex decking on the front and back decks, and an insulated Thermacore garage door with windows. The siding is LP smart side with board and batten siding accents. The front yard has been seeded and two trees are included.
This home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac in the new Liberty Park Subdivision. The subdivision is close to schools, shopping, and parks. It is the perfect place to raise a family or downsize to a comfortable retirement home.
Check out the photo collection below of this awesome home
