RAPID CITY, S.D.– With summer fast approaching, vacations are just about ready to begin. And if taking to the Black Hills or anywhere outdoors, hear from South Dakota Wildland Fire Operations Chief Rob Powell about how to stay safe while outdoors and enjoy campfires through the summer.
Look for the signs
According to Powell, days come along where weather or other factors lean towards no-burn days. These can include high-wind advisories or red flag warnings, which often make local news broadcasts. On these days, make sure to heed the warnings. "We're pretty dry right now. And in fact, we had several fires recently just due to escaped ash or things like that. So one of the key points of that is when you do have your campfire, make sure you put it out."
How to properly extinguish a fire
According to the National Parks Service, nearly 85 percent of wildland fires from 2000 to 2017 were caused by humans. Incidents are caused by events such as arson, discarded cigarettes, and even unattended campfires.
A proper fire or campfire should be at least 10 feet from any structures or objects that could pose a fire risk. "When you are done with your fire, you are going to bed or whatever for the evening– Take a garden hose or a bucket of water and douse it really well. Then take a shovel or rake and stir it all up and then feel with your hand to make sure that there are no hot coals." Powell says that it is also best to check the area more than once to ensure the fire is completely out.
What to use for a fire
When setting up your fire area, be sure to follow the guidelines set in place by South Dakota Wildland Fire. According to the organization, fire pits or campfires sites must be set up the following way:
Must have at least three sides, with the pit in the center of the site.
the ring must be surrounded by another three-foot wide minimum ring cleared of any vegetation.
The outer ring must be cleared to be only soil and/or covered with gravel
concrete can also be used in place of the gravel
An additional two-foot ring outside of the gravel/concrete section can have vegetation, but no more than three inches high.
The pit itself should be built using the following guidelines:
Contain three sides at least 10 inches high
Be built with non-combustible materials fastened together and in good condition
The fire pit must be located on the established site and must be secured in place and not moving
As for materials, Chief Powell says to use dry wood and newspaper products for kindling. Any campfires in the Black Hills also require a permit, which can be purchased here.