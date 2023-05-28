RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City Stevens High School celebrated it's high school graduation at Summit Arena on May 28. Hundreds gathered to cheer on the students as they move on to a new adventure. The ceremony featured music, speeches and some tears. More than all of that however, smiles. Check out these pictures from the graduation. Scroll to the bottom of the page to watch the ceremony.
Check out these 91 photos from the Stevens High School Graduation
Tyler Mathieson
Tyler Mathieson was born and raised in the Black Hills. Tyler loves to perform. Between standup comedy, improv and acting, he finds himself in front of a crowd often. He even met his wife while performing “A Christmas Carol.”
