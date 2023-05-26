20230527_020005443_iOS conv.jpeg

RAPID CITY, S.D. - With huge changes coming to Rapid City High School, 2023 seems likely to be the last graduation held at the school. May 26 saw a joyous moment for 91 students as they completed a huge milestone. Many students that attend RCHS have overcome personal hardships. Tonight was a night for them to celebrate how far they have come. 

