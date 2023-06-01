PIERRE, S.D. - Crews have been fortifying the mechanically stabilizing earth (MSE) lower retaining wall on the Pierre-side abutment. Additionally, crews are working to install the final girder line at bent six. To view drone video and photos of recent work, visit https://pierre-ftpierrebridge.com.
Read more about the project in the #PierreFortPierreBridge newsletter, including work on the precast panels for the MSE lower retaining wall of the Pierre-side abutment and work on the Fort Pierre abutment. Visit https://pierre-ftpierrebridge.com.