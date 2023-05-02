SPEARFISH, S.D. - You are going to flip over this fully remodeled five-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home in Spearfish.
Check out this truly unique-looking home. Look at that huge two-car garage with epoxy flooring and tongue and groove interior throughout.
Inside the home, you'll find a beautiful enclosed sunroom that is built right off the dining area. The galley kitchen has been tastefully updated with a nice tile backsplash and newer countertops.
Scroll through the photo gallery for some amazing highlights of this awesome home.