Hill City High School has two very special things associated with the school: The first is their unique use of Smokey Bear as the school's mascot. Followed by the second, their distinction as the only school in the state that holds its graduation ceremony at Mount Rushmore National Memorial. "It is a history that has been going on long before I got here, going back to the late seventies and eighties," Principal Todd Satter said. "We get to use this because Mount Rushmore is in our tenant zone and we have a great relationship with the monument. And they allow us to do this, and we are forever grateful."
This year's class consisted of 29 students, which Satter says is smaller than recent years, but no less important than any other class before or ahead of them.