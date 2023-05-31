HOT SPRINGS, S.D. - Absentee voting is taking place at City Hall through Monday, June 5, 2023, please take caution when walking through the construction zone.
Two-way traffic is being maintained on the east side of the roadway on U.S. Highway 385 from Detroit Avenue to Baltimore Avenue. Roadway excavation and storm sewer installation continues on the west side of the roadway. Waterfront Street is closed to accommodate sanitary sewer and storm sewer installation. On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, between Waterfront Street and Canton Avenue, there will be one-way traffic using flaggers for the sanitary sewer installation.
Concrete will be placed on the east side of the University Avenue intersection this week. The intersection is expected to be fully open in mid-June.
Gravel placement continues on North River Street with two lanes of concrete paving expected to begin this week. No parking is available on North River Street from Jennings Avenue to Minnekahta Avenue.
There is a 10-ft. width restriction on Highway 385 from Minnekahta Avenue to Jennings Avenue for both northbound and southbound traffic until mid-December 2023. A 10-ft. width restriction and a 40-ft. length restriction is in place on Highway 385 from Jennings Avenue to Detroit Avenue for both northbound and southbound traffic until mid-December 2023. The speed limit for the construction project has been reduced to 25 mph. These restrictions are in place for the safety of the traveling public and the construction workers and will be strictly enforced.
Motorists are asked to be aware of suddenly slowing and merging traffic, changing work zone locations, reduced speeds through the work zone, and construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lanes.
City of Hot Springs Water and Sewer Utilities Information
For questions on the city’s water and sewer utilities or on the suspended sidewalk, please call 605-745-3135. Additional information is available on the City of Hot Springs website at https://hs-sd.org.