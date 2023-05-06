RAPID CITY, S.D. - South Dakota School of Mines held its 187th commencement at the Monument Ice Arena on Saturday, May 6. Among the hundreds of graduates, there were 72 that graduated with their master's degree and six that obtained their Ph.D.
Check out 61 photos from Saturday's graduation at South Dakota Mines
