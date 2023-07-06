RAPID CITY, S.D. - Have you found yourself driving by a building that is under construction and asked yourself, "What is that going to be?" This may be the case as you are driving through Rushmore Crossing in Rapid City. There is a new building next to Furniture Row and across the street from Sam's Club.
Chapter Aesthetic Studio provides non-surgical cosmetic treatments for the face and body, according to the company's Facebook page. Starting in Fargo, North Dakota Chapter used to be Rejuv. Founder Melissa Rogne has grown the business and now has more than 16 locations stretching from New York and now all the way to Rapid City, South Dakota.
There is no opening date available at this time.