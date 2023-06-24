ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. - The change of command ceremony for the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base was held Friday morning, June 23. Col. Derek Oakley, commander for the base's 28th Operations Group, assumed command from Col. Joseph Sheffield, commander of the 28th Bomb Wing of two years.
Col. Oakley reflects on the ceremony and his future as commander:
"I'm amazingly excited to be here, humbled to be the future wing commander of Ellsworth Air Force Base," said Oakley "We've been here for two years so this is what we would consider our second home. I have two kids that go to college here, here at Black Hills State. So, we're connected to the community. My wife works in the local community, so we we absolutely love Rapid City and surrounding area. We love Ellsworth Air Force Base. And again, just a super exciting day. Somebody said it well right before the ceremony, which was enjoy this moment. I think we're so focused on trying to get through it and maybe the best thing to do is just slow down, look around."
With the B-21 on its way, Col. Oakley highlights the upcoming project.
"This is probably one of the most exciting times that we're going to have in in our history, because we're going to bring on that B-21 in the next few years while we continue our B-1 missions that we have right now," Oakley added. "So, Ellsworth was selected for the B-21 because we could handle both missions at the same time. So, we're excited to continue to emphasize our B-1 missions while we have the B-1 on the ramp. And we're excited to prepare this base for the B-21 arrival. You can see the construction over 40 projects already going on in this base. Everywhere you turn, there's new construction on the base. So again, it's a super exciting time to lead through that because the merge is going to happen while we're in command."
Gov. Kristi Noem attended the morning's event, honoring of the impact the air force base has on the state of South Dakota.
"Every single South Dakotan cares about national security and what we do here at Ellsworth Air Force Base," said Noem. "We do better than anywhere else in the country. But also, it's a big tool here to cooperate with our National Guard, training opportunities, they invest in our community as well. And the economic development and investment that's happening between Ellsworth Air Force Base and also the entire West River region is very powerful right now waiting for the B-21 to come. There's all good news today, which is exciting. And we're grateful for these men and women that step up and defend our freedom. It's a powerful statement of what the people of South Dakota, their heart and spirit is each day to just continue to serve."
Col. Oakley will serve a two-year term.