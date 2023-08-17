RAPID CITY, S.D. - There's no shortage of fun activities, concerts, rodeo events and more to have a good time at during the Central States Fairgrounds starting Friday, August 18. Check out the full list of events that you can participate in below.
2023 Central States Fair Events
CSF Youth Swine Show, presented by CBH Co-op CSF Youth Goat Show, presented by CBH Co-op SD Ag-Venture Experience and Vendors Open 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. @ Soule Building Central States Fair Ribbon Cutting, Official Opening of the 78th Annual Fair 12:15 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage CSF Youth Sheep Show, presented by CBH Co-op Magic of Keith Raymond 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage The Bubbler 1 p.m., 5 p.m. @ Fine Arts Grass Miss Bows and her Messy Mania 1:30 p.m., 3p.m., 5:30 p.m. @ Fine Arts Grass Circus Science Spectacular 2 p.m., 4 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage Kids Cash Scramble (ages 6 and under) Regional Longhorn Measuring Event Maddie Vetter - Miss CSF 5 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage Supercross, presented by Pepsi Hot City Soul 7:30 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage
100 Proof 9 p.m. @ Busch Light Tent
CSF Youth Beef Show, presented by CBH Co-op Bull Alley Parade Longhorn Bulls Top Hand Invitational Longhorn Sale Open Class, SD Ag-Venture Experience, 4-H, and Vendors Open 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. @ Soule Building State Pro-Am Arm Wrestling Championships 12 p.m. @ Busch Light Tent Circus Science Spectacular 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage Bob Grimm Band Mutton Bustin' 1 p.m., 2 p.m. @ Bray Arena Miss Bows and her Messy Mania 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m. @ Fine Arts Grass Magic of Keith Raymond 1:15 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage Black Hills Gold Youth Livestock Futurity Show Martial Arts Demonstration 2 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage The Bubbler 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. @ Fine Arts Grass "Points Only" World Longhorn Qualifying Show Kids Cash Scramble (ages 6 and under) 4-H Style Show 5 p.m. @ Walter Taylor 4-H Building Maddie Vetter - Miss CSF 5 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage Mountain States Ford Demo Derby, presented by NAPA Auto Parts Tanner Johns 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage 100 Proof 9 p.m. @ Busch Light Tent
World Qualifying Longhorn Show 4-H Communications Project Contests 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. @ Walter Taylor 4-H Building Open Class, SD Ag-Venture Experience, 4-H, and Vendors Open 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. @ Soule Building Cornhole Tournament Circus Science Spectacular 12:30 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage Midnight Sun Band 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. @ German Tent Mutton Bustin' 1 p.m., 2 p.m. @ Bray Arena Miss Bows and her Messy Mania 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m. @ Fine Arts Grass Magic of Keith Raymond 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage The Bubbler 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. @ Fine Arts Grass Circus Science Spectacular 3 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage Kids Cash Scramble (ages 6 and under) The Bobbies 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage 4-H 50/50 Fundraiser PRCA Xtreme Broncs Finals, presented by Ford, Cinch, and HomeSliceMedia Big Skillet 9 p.m. @ Busch Light Tent Bohdi Line, Blues and Jazz Guitarist 9 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage
Slot Races 10 a.m. @ James Kjerstad Event Center Open Class, SD Ag-Venture Experience, 4-H, and Vendors Open 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. @ Soule Building Circus Science Spectacular 12:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage Miss Bows and her Messy Mania 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m. @ Fine Arts Grass Magic of Keith Raymond 1:30 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage The Bubbler 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. @ Fine Arts Grass Elvis Tribute Artist Chris Wright 2:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage Kids Cash Scramble, (ages 6 and under) South Dakota State Mutton Bustin' Championship 4-H 50/50 Fundraiser Giant Jenga PRCA Range Days Rodeo Military Appreciation Night, presented by Sentinel Federal Credit Union Alex Massa 8:30 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage Big Skillet 9 p.m. @ Busch Light Tent
PRCA Range Day Rodeo Slack Open Class, SD Ag-Venture Experience, 4-H, and Vendors Open 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. @ Soule Building Magic of Keith Raymond 12:30 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 5:45 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage Jackpot Team Roping, presented by Runnings Trevor & Lorena, Comedy Magic 1 p.m. @ Fine Arts Grass 2:30 p.m., 4:45 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage Circus Science Spectacular 1:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage The Bubbler 3 p.m., 5 p.m. @ Fine Arts Grass Kids Cash Scramble (ages 6 and under) 4-H 50/50 Fundraiser 4-H Companion Animal Show 6 p.m. @ Walter Taylor 4-H Building PRCA Range Days Rodeo Ag Appreciation Night, presented by Central States Fair, Inc., Elevate, Touchstone Energy, Monument Health Dylan Lewis 7:30 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage Dakota Country Band 9 p.m. @ Busch Light Tent Bohdi Linde, Blues and Jazz Guitarist 9:30 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage
Open Class, SD Ag-Venture Experience, 4-H, and Vendors Open 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. @ Soule Building Magic of Keith Raymond 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:45 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage The Bubbler 1 p.m., 5 p.m. @ Fine Arts Grass Trevor & Lorena, Comedy Magic 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage 3 p.m. @ Fine Arts Grass Dexter Cattle Show & Sale Circus Science Spectacular 2:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage Kids Cash Scramble (ages 6 and under) 4-H 50/50 Fundraiser PRCA Range Days Rodeo First Responders Appreciation Night Stein Hoisting Contest Blind Baird 7 p.m., 9 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage Tanner Johns 8 p.m., 10 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage Dakota Country Band 9 p.m. @ Busch Light Tent
Pen of Three Show Open Class, SD Ag-Venture Experience, 4-H, and Vendors Open 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. @ Soule Building Magic of Keith Raymond 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage Kids Playtime Power Hour Trevor & Lorena, Comedy Magic 2 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage 3 p.m., 5 p.m. @ Fine Arts Grass Kids Cash Scramble (ages 6 and under) Elvis Tribute Artist Chris Wright 4:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage 4-H Poultry Show 6 p.m. @ Walter Taylor 4-H Building Black Hills In Motion Cloggers 6:30 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage Nelly, Ellie Mae - BH Concert Series Rushmore Strike! Nail Driving Contest Tanner Johns Camp Comfort Band 9 p.m. @ Busch Light Tent
Open Class, SD Ag-Venture Experience, 4-H, and Vendors Open 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. @ Soule Building Magic of Keith Raymond 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage Kids Playtime Power Hour Trevor & Lorena, Comedy Magic Show 2 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage 3 p.m., 5 p.m. @ Fine Arts Grass Kids Cash Scramble (ages 6 and under) Elvis Tribute Artist Chris Wright 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage Chase Rice, Matt Koziol - BH Concert Series Tristen Schofield and Drive by Night 9 p.m. @ Busch Light Tent Blind Baird 9 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage
Monument Health Special Rodeo 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. @ James Kjerstad Event Center Open Class, SD Ag-Venture Experience, 4-H, and Vendors Open 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. @ Soule Building 4-H Rabbit Show 1 p.m. @ Walter Taylor 4-H Building Bob Grimm Band Trevor & Lorena, Comedy Magic 1 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage 3 p.m., 5 p.m. @ Fine Arts Grass Kids Playtime Power Hour Magic of Keith Raymond 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage Kids Cash Scramble (ages 6 and under) Bohdi Linde, Blues and Jazz Guitarist 5 p.m., 7 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage Neal McCoy, Sawyer Brown, Rowan Grace - BH Concert Series German Tent Closing Ceremony The Lonely Rangers ft. Ross Johnson and Johnny Sundby 8:30 p.m. @ Monument Health Community Stage Tristen Schofield and Drive by Night 9 p.m. @ Busch Light Tent