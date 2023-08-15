RAPID CITY, S.D. – Carnival Americana and the Central States Fair are hard at work to get ready for this weekend’s opening. Workers can already be seen at the fairgrounds in Rapid City setting up rides and checking all the equipment.
Ron Jeffries, general manager for the Central States Fair said, “Carnival Americana arrived late last week and started their setup. They laid the rides out, they do an entire cleanup. They set everything up and then do their safety checks so they’ll be ready for the start of this year’s Central States Fair.”
Jeffries said safety is the number one priority for this year. He said they made several changes and improvements to make the fair a safer place for their guests.
“We’ve done a number of things to improve lighting and add lighting throughout the grounds – not only in grounds but throughout the parking areas," said Jeffries. "We’re also working with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain States Security, as well as our own event staff, to – for the first time – install metal detectors at each of the gates coming into the fairgrounds.”
Jeffries said the fair has a longstanding no-weapons policy and the addition of metal detectors will help them to enforce it.
This year’s fair will feature many of the same rides and attractions people have enjoyed over the years, and some new ones – including an agriculture education program.
Jeffries said, “What our hope is, is that we help everybody remember what their grandfathers, great grandfathers and grandmothers did to make food available when we first started homesteading this territory. Now the South Dakota ranchers and farmers produce food to feed the world.”
The fair opens Friday at noon, with a ribbon cutting at 12:15 p.m. on the Monument Health Community Stage.