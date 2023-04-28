RAPID CITY, S.D. - Starting Strong Rapid City held its 10th annual Starting Strong Breakfast at the Holiday Inn at Downtown Rapid City on Friday, April 28. The event celebrated and recognized the success of Starting Strong Rapid City, a scholarship program that addresses the need for quality preschool education within the Rapid City community.
This breakfast is the program's largest fundraising event of the year, with Mayor Steve Allender in attendance providing the welcoming speech and proclamation for the program.
"South Dakota remains one of a couple of states that refuses to adopt the early childhood education concept," said Mayor Allender. "The politics and the dysfunction since 2020 have really made this a liberal issue and there's a part of me that worries a little bit every day, and I'm sure, like many of you, about the future of our nation. It doesn't seem like things are going in the right direction so who's going to fix it? Well, it's not going to be us who have long, boring resumes that people ponder. It's going to be the people who are being born today and who are in grade school today. These youngest of our generations are going to be handed this community and this nation to build it to repair, and make it what we always wish it was throughout our whole lives."
The event highlighted the importance of young and future generations and why their education matters.
"I can't overstate the importance of the impact on our future or youngest generations," said Mayor Allender. "So to make them a political talking point and argue over whether or not we should be providing something for them really is kind of hurtful to all of us who've invested so much in this community. But I want to thank you for being here and supporting early childhood education and starting strong. Starting Strong in Rapid City is the tip of the spear as we try to get this early childhood education concept in the mainstream, get that and get those words in everyone's mouth during the day. Getting some community wide, statewide, support for it."