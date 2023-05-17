RAPID CITY, S.D. - Warmer weather means more kids out riding their bikes. The Rapid City Police Department (RCPD) would like to remind drivers to be aware and drive with caution with the increase of young bicyclists.
"With the summertime and soon-to-be release of school, kids are going to be out and about. They're going to be on bikes. They're not going to be paying attention necessarily to what they're doing just based off their age. We need to be very cognizant as a community when we're driving because they might not know all of the safety precautions to take because they're children." Said Joshua McElroy, School Resource Officer with the RCPD.
Along with awareness of drivers, parents and kids understanding bicycle safety is important.
"So, if I was to say anything to parents in our community, I would say that the first thing that parents or kids need to do before they take that nice bike outside is to put a helmet on. After they put that helmet on, there's a couple of considerations. Bright clothing, making sure that our shoelaces are tied and that if we have a pant leg, maybe where our pant leg is either tied off or our pant leg is not in the way of that chain." McElroy adds, "And making sure our children know that if we're going to ride on the sidewalk, we need to obey all of the rules that are associated with riding on the sidewalk and, also, if we're going to ride off of the sidewalk, we need to operate our bicycle like it's a vehicle and follow all of the rules and safety requirements and laws."