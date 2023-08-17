PIERRE, S.D. - District 35 State Senator Jessica Castleberry has reached a resolution with South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley to repay funds that were sent to a business owned by Castleberry. In addition, Castleberry has resigned from her office as a state senator and issued the following statement.
"The Attorney General’s office conducted a thorough investigation into this matter and I am glad speculation from other state departments and the executive branch regarding my ethics and intentions can be laid to rest.
Today I formally resign from my position in the South Dakota Senate. I was humbled to be appointed and honored to be elected. Thank you for the opportunity to serve the people of the state of South Dakota."
The funds were filed for by Castleberry in regard to her business 'Little Nest Preschool, LLC.' The funds were deemed to have been illegally paid to the business because of Senator Castleberry's position.
A South Dakota Supreme Court opinion in 2020 found that payments to legislators are strictly prohibited under Article III Section 12 of the state constitution. According to the court, any contract between a legislator and the state, including those involving COVID relief funds, is deemed "wholly illegal, void, and against public policy."
$603,229 was paid to the daycare in total. $499,129 of that total is what Castleberry's business will be required to repay. The Attorney General's office determined that $104,100 was passed through directly to qualifying, low-income parents, and does not need to be repaid.
Jackley noted that this is not a criminal matter. He said that Castleberry was fully cooperative and opened the business' financial records to investigators. These investigations showed that the money was used appropriately, however, because of Castleberry's status as a state senator, the business was not eligible to receive the funds in the first place.
The repayment schedule was set based on the business' ability to repay the total. The payments will be slightly under $2,400 monthly. The federal interest rate from the time of the agreement, approximately 4.03 percent, is being imposed on the repayments.
Attorney Jackley said that he believed that the agreement was a "fair and good resolution."
The full settlement that was signed by both parties can be found here.