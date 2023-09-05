RAPID CITY, S.D. – There was no mistaking the smoke from Canada in the skies over the Black Hills today.
But it actually prompted quite a few calls to emergency dispatch.
Cold air from Canada carried smoke from wildfires that have been raging in Alberta and Saskatchewan.
Pennington County's 911 supervisor Mari Brooks said that more than a dozen calls have come in about the smoke.
She said not to worry, “We have had a number of calls about drift smoke coming into the area from Canada. We’ve had some people concerned that there might be a localized event, but at this time we don’t have any reports of a localized event occurring.”
Brooks said people should still contact dispatch if they are concerned about a local fire – or any other emergency – such as severe complications from smoke inhalation.
County fire administrator Jerome Harvey says signs of a local fire include a clearly defined plume of smoke or visible flames. He said problems with the wildfire smoke are widespread.
He said, “If you look at the global weather pattern, a lot of the information that’s available to us today, clearly shows a smoke plume not just here in northeastern Wyoming and western South Dakota, but throughout the central United States.”
Harvey says on bad days such as today, people should try to be outdoors as little as possible.
He encourages people to check the air-now website for information about air quality.