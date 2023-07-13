GILLETTE, WY - Crimestoppers of Gillette works closely with local law enforcement to assist in information gathering that the public might be reluctant to share directly with law enforcement. Information that that they are given that can lead to an arrest can be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.
Periodically, Crimestoppers of Gillette, in conjunction with local law enforcement publishes a "Most Wanted List" for Campbell County. Here is their most recent poster.
Daniel Kubica
Wanted for: Probation Revocation, with an original charge of Endangering/Prostitution