GILLETTE, WY - Crimestoppers of Gillette works closely with local law enforcement to assist in information gathering that the public might be reluctant to share directly with law enforcement. Information that that they are given that can lead to an arrest can be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.
If you have any information about the individuals below, please contact Crimestoppers of Gillette at (307) 228-4276 or your local law enforcement agency.
Periodically, Crimestoppers of Gillette, in conjunction with local law enforcement publishes a "Most Wanted List" for Campbell County. Here is their most recent poster.
Campbell County's Most Wanted
Cody Marie Oden
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Date of Birth: 08/07/88 (35 Years old) Race: White Gender: Female Wanted Since: 05/18/20 Charges: Escape from Official Detention
Charges Description: Cody Marie Oden, a 35-year-old white female, has been sought by law enforcement since May 18, 2020. She is wanted for the charge of escaping from official detention. If you possess any information about Cody Marie Oden's whereabouts, please reach out to Crime Stoppers of Gillette.
Daniel Kubica
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Date of Birth: 09/27/83 (39 Years old) Race: White Gender: Male Wanted Since: 01/18/22 Charges: Probation Violation — Operating a Criminal Enterprise Involving Endangerment and Prostitution
Charges Description: Daniel Kubica, a 39-year-old white male, has been sought by authorities since January 18, 2022. He is wanted for probation violation related to his involvement in an illicit criminal enterprise. Kubica's charges stem from engaging in activities that endanger others and participating in prostitution. If you have any information regarding Daniel Kubica's whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers of Gillette to aid in his capture and ensure the safety of the community.
Dustin Doyle
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Date of Birth: 09/17/91 (31 Years old) Race: White Gender: Male Wanted Since: 03/24/23 Charges: Probation Violation — Witness Intimidation
Charges Description: Dustin Doyle, a 31-year-old white male, has been sought by law enforcement since March 24, 2023. His current status as a wanted individual is due to a probation violation related to charges of witness intimidation. If you possess any information about his whereabouts, please reach out to Crime Stoppers of Gillette.
Kaleb McCall
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Date of Birth: 05/10/98 (25 Years old) Race: Black Gender: Male Wanted Since: 03/15/2022 Charges: Bond Revocation — Possession of Controlled Substances
Charges Description: Kaleb McCall, a 25-year-old black male, has been pursued by authorities since March 15, 2022. He is sought for the revocation of his bond, which was associated with charges of possession of controlled substances. If you possess any knowledge about Kaleb McCall's whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers of Gillette to aid in his apprehension.
Mandi Bruno
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Date of Birth: 02/06/75 (48 Years old) Race: White Gender: Female Wanted Since: 01/11/22 Charges: Probation Violation — Theft, Driving Under the Influence (DUI), Failure to Appear (FTA)
Charges Description: Mandi Bruno, a 48-year-old white female, has been sought by authorities since January 11, 2022. She is wanted for probation violation in connection with multiple charges, including theft, driving under the influence (DUI), and failure to appear (FTA) in court. If you have any information about Mandi Bruno's whereabouts, please reach out to Crime Stoppers of Gillette.
Merle Angel Oldman
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Date of Birth: 01/20/03 (20 Years old) Race: Native American Gender: Female Wanted Since: 08/08/22 Charges: Bond Revocation — Burglary
Charges Description: Merle Angel Oldman, a 20-year-old Native American female, has been the subject of pursuit by authorities since August 8, 2022. Her wanted status is a result of bond revocation linked to charges of burglary. If you possess information about the whereabouts of Merle Angel Oldman, please contact Crime Stoppers of Gillette.
Scott Jordan
Updated
Aug 22, 2023
Date of Birth: 07/09/84 (39 Years old) Race: White Gender: Male Wanted Since: 03/03/22 Charges: Bond Revocation — Burglary
Charges Description: Scott Jordan, a 39-year-old white male, has been pursued by authorities since March 3, 2022. He is wanted due to the revocation of his bond, which was connected to charges of burglary. If you have any knowledge of Scott Jordan's location, please contact Crime Stoppers of Gillette.
