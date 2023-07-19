RAPID CITY, S.D. – This Thursday, July 20, ReadyNation will host an online panel to discuss a new report titled “The Growing, Annual Cost of the Infant-Toddler Child Care Crisis in South Dakota.” The panel will include parents and business leaders from South Dakota who have been directly impacted by the current child care crisis, and look into solutions to help families and employers in the state.
In South Dakota, there are approximately 36,000 children under age 3, and nearly three-fourths of these infants and toddlers have their mother in the workforce. As a result, many very young children are in child care while their parents are working to support their families. Unfortunately, the current early childhood education system in South Dakota does not meet their needs.
That is the top line of the new report by ReadyNation. The report details a staggering lack of child care availability in South Dakota: 43 percent of South Dakotans live in a child care “desert,” where there are more than three children under age 5 for each licensed child care slot. This crisis could cost South Dakota $329 million dollars annually in lost productivity, revenue, and wages.
The online panel will be this Thursday as members of the business leader membership group ReadyNation meet to discuss the causes and possible solutions to this crisis as outlined in the ReadyNation report.
The webinar will be available by registration through Zoom and will be held Thursday, July 20 at 12PM Mountain Time. The event will include two members of ReadyNation, David Emery, Retired Chairman and CEO of Black Hills Energy, and Michael L. Bockorny, Chief Executive Officer of Aberdeen Development Corporation. They will be joined by Stephanie Weigand, a working parent from South Dakota who has had to deal with the child care crisis first hand.
