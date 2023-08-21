RAPID CITY, S.D. - The following was just posted on the Rapid City Area Schools District's Facebook:
Due to a shortage of bus drivers the route for bus 111 to North Middle, 118 to Rapid Valley, Valley View and East Middle (previously 119), 322 to Southwest and 311 to Canyon Lake will be canceled Aug 22nd through Sept 1st. We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience. We are monitoring this situation on a daily basis and will reach out immediately if something changes.We appreciate your patience. Please know, we are doing our best to fill bus driver positions. We have every CDL driver in our warehouse and bus barn driving at this time.