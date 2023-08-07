The Buffalo Chip Legends ride has worked to support charities for almost two decades. The ride sets off in Deadwood and ends at the Buffalo Chip.
They invited the public and members of the press to talk about the ride and hear from some of this year’s celebrities and charity organizers including the Special Olympics South Dakota – who give the charity ride a lot of credit.
Monica Burgess was on the panel for Special Olympics South Dakota. She talked about the first years of the ride compared to today, “At that time we had about twenty athletes, we are now ten times bigger than that due to the generosity of the people in the Legends Ride.”
The ride regularly attracts celebrities like ride co-captain Lorenzo Lamas, as well as new riders like actor C. Thomas Howell – known for his roles in The Outsiders and E.T. He said, “All of these tough guys have the softest hearts and to be able to unify and come together, and give back, and help, is really such an honor, so I’m so grateful to be here for the first time.”
Sons of Anarchy actor Rusty Coones is the other co-captain of this year's legends ride.
He said events like this are a part of growing the biker community and represents a change in biker culture over decades, “Back in the 70’s bikers weren’t really known for doing that kind of thing, whereas now I think we do as many charities as any group.”
The charity ride has brought in riders from all over the entertainment industry, including the late actor Paul Reubens, who was given special mention by the panel. He participated in the 2010 ride as his iconic character Pee-Wee Herman.