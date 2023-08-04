The hail storm that hit the Black Hills on Sunday, July 30 left many with damage to their property. Some, however, felt the impact more personally. Emily Page was at Jenney Gulch with her fiancé, sister-in-law and dog at the time that the storm rolled in.
"We had just paddled to an area near the cliff jumping spot, where we could pull our paddle boards up and hang our hammocks. I noticed the sky looked dark, and I asked everyone, “Is this going to be a problem?” However, we decided that since everyone else we saw was still around the lake, we’d wait it out too.
Maybe 10 minutes later, my sister-in-law saw huge splashes in the lake and screamed for my fiancé to get a paddle board. The hail started moving towards where we were. We just held the paddle board over the three of us and our dog. It died down for a second, but we knew it wasn’t over, so we went further uphill to rest the paddle board on some rocks to help lift it up. In the process of getting there and back under the board, my sister-in-law was hit on the shoulder, and I was hit on the back of the neck and top of my left foot.
Eventually, it stopped, and we were able to get back to the car, only just realizing the car was probably [going to be] destroyed. It was.
It was the scariest thing I’ve ever experienced, and I am so grateful to be safe. I had my foot x-rayed yesterday because it’s swollen, bruised, and very sore. Luckily I did not fracture it, but I do have a bone contusion that will probably take another week to heal.
Emily provided these photos from the experience.
This is a great reminder to get the NewsCenter1 weather app.
Apple: nc1.tv/weatherapp-apple
Android: nc1.tv/weatherapp-android