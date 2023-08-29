RAPID CITY, S.D. – With smoke from wildfires expected to blow in over the next couple of days Rapid City officials are reminding people in the city or elsewhere of the air quality index on the city’s website. NewsCenter1 has also added a convenient page to check the air quality at nc1.tv/air.
The index is updated hourly and includes information from local, state, tribal, and federal agencies about issues from pollution to allergens, giving a real-time look at air quality.
Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for Rapid City said, “It’s an opportunity, if they have compromised conditions, they can use this tool in our toolkit to find out what the conditions are, if you need to stay inside. If they need to limit their activities, this way it kind of gives them all the data that they need to know.”
Shoemaker says the air quality index is available year round and it can be checked from anywhere on any device.