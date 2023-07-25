BOX ELDER, S.D. - As summer comes to a close, the excitement of the back-to-school season is building up, and the Douglas School District is all geared up for the first day of school on Monday, August 21. Katy Urban, communications coordinator for the district, shares some insights into the preparations taking place and valuable tips for parents and students to have a successful start to the new school year.
Getting the school ready
With the first day of school approaching, the district is abuzz with activity. Teachers and staff, along with custodians and grounds crews are working diligently to get the schools ready for its students.
"At this point in the summer, it's really busy around here. We have several teachers and staff that are in training getting ready for the school year. We have our custodians and ground crews really deep cleaning the buildings, getting all those projects done before kids come back. And we are doing things like getting school supply lists ready and our open houses are scheduled and getting ready," said Urban.
Advice for parents and students
To facilitate a seamless back-to-school experience, the Douglas School District has made various resources available on its website, www.dsdk12.net. Parents and students can find essential information, such as school supply lists and registration details. Urban advises parents and students to start shopping for school supplies early to avoid any last-minute rush, as certain items tend to run out as the school year approaches.
Additionally, Urban emphasizes the importance of creating a routine for students before the school year begins.
"It's a good time to start thinking about getting kids into [a] routine so that they're ready for the school year. Making sure that they attend those open houses so they can meet their teachers and kind of get a feel for the building," said Urban. "And just kind of create those routines so that by the time the school year comes, they're ready to get to school on time."
For middle school and high school students involved in extracurricular activities, physicals are required. Scheduling these appointments and ensuring that immunizations are up-to-date are important aspects to consider as the new school year approaches.
Open House
Urban urges students to attend the district's Open House as it gives kids a chance to meet their teachers and find their way around the school building.
The Open House will be held Aug 17 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for all Douglas schools.