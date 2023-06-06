DEADWOOD, SD – Wild Deadwood Reads returns to Deadwood June 17, 2023 for its sixth annual event, at The Lodge at Deadwood.
Wild Deadwood Reads is a multi-genre book signing, and many of the authors are New York Times or USA Today bestselling authors of romance, suspense, historical, and children’s books. With over ninety authors planning to attend from around the country, readers and attendees can expect to meet old favorites and discover new ones.
The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. In attendance will be more than 90 authors from all over the country, including bestselling and award-winning authors of every genre—romance, historical, Christian, children’s, mystery, thrillers, Western, non-fiction and more. You will be able to find something for everyone in the family to enjoy.
Attending authors include bestselling authors Marci Bolden, Parker J. Cole, Barbara Longley, Shanna Hatfield, Lori Handeland, S J McCoy, Tina Saxon, and Sharee Stover as well as many local authors. Cover models Brady Cyphert, Kevin R. Davis, Robert Kelly, Katie Marie, and Terenze White will also be in attendance.
There will be numerous giveaways and prizes.
Tickets for some amazing raffle baskets to benefit the Shiloh Horse Rescue of Deadwood will be available for purchase at the event.
For more information visit wilddeadwoodreads.com