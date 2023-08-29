Deadwood, S.D. - On Monday, August 28, Deadwood Police Department was alerted to a possible bomb threat at the Silverado-Franklin. The individual who called in the treat said that the bombs were set to go off on a timer.
In a swift and coordinated response, law enforcement personnel established a perimeter around the Silverado-Franklin, and the building was evacuated.
Law enforcement utilized the services of a trained Police Service Dog (PSD) to thoroughly searched both the interior and its surrounding area. No indications of suspicious activities or packages that could potentially contain explosive devices were discovered.
The Deadwood Police Department extended their thanks to several agencies for their assistance during this incident. The South Dakota Highway Patrol, South Dakota Department of Transportation, Lawrence County Sheriffs Office, Lawrence County Emergency Management, Lead Deadwood Ambulance, and Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department played pivotal roles in contributing to the effective response efforts.
As the investigation remains ongoing, the Deadwood Police Department encourages anyone with pertinent information to come forward and assist in this matter. Individuals providing information can do so confidentially, and are urged to contact the Deadwood Police Department with any relevant details related to the incident.