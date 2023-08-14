STURGIS, S.D. - As the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally comes to a close, the Sturgis Police Department are now gathering and reviewing the last batch of information regarding calls for assistance and rule violations during the event.
Geody VanDewater, Chief of Police for the Sturgis Police Department, shared that this year's rally was quite balanced in terms of activity.
"When we look at the numbers compared to last year, they were relatively similar or a bit higher," said VanDewater. "In general, we received around 200 calls each night, ranging from 170 to 200. We didn't notice any significant increase in major crimes."
Notable statistics during the event included a decrease in parking violations from the previous year. Additionally, there was a modest increase in misdemeanor and felony drug-related arrests compared to the previous year.
Chief VanDewater explained that as the rally week progressed, there tended to be more flexibility regarding parking, making it easier for motorcycles to find spots. He also suggested that after a few days of strict enforcement, many attendees became more aware of where they could and couldn't park.
Over the past couple of years, the rally has remained consistent in terms of trends and numbers, with no major spikes in any particular category.
Chief VanDewater expressed his gratitude to all first responders, saying, "I'd just like to thank all the first responders, our police officers, sheriff's deputies, our fire, our ambulance. They all work tireless hours to make sure that everybody attended the rally were safe and sound."