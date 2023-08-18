SPEARFISH, S.D. - Students and family worked through the hot weather for move-in day at Black Hills State University.
Students, assisted by moms, dads and friends, moved their belongings to their new home for the school year. It all started with a drive-thru check-in, where students were given a welcome packet and the key to their dorm room. From there, they were greeted by a resident advisor to help them through the process.
BHSU Director of Residence Life John Ginther says, "Very much an excited buzz, very much in anticipation buzz. We've had students on campus for some for about four weeks, some for about two, some for about like one week, all just preparing for our new and returning students to come back to campus."
Some 837 students are now getting settled into campus life in Spearfish, with classes set to begin on Monday.