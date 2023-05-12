SPEARFISH, S.D. – Black Hills State held their Annual Women in Science Conference on Wednesday, with around 700 middle-school students visiting the campus from the Northern Hills area, and even as far as Upton, Wyoming.
This year marked the fourth time the conference was held and featured several organizations that had interactive booths to get girls interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics-related fields.
"Students this age may think of a scientist and think of someone wearing a lab coat working in a lab, or may think of a doctor as a career in science," Black Hills State University Associate Professor of Chemistry Katrina Jensen said. "But there's so many different opportunities and we really just want to expose them to all the different things that they can do with science as a background."
Black Hills State Assistant Director of Facilities and Sustainability Debbie Liddick was one of the guest speakers at the event. Liddick majored in mathematics, followed by aviation science which led to a career in the United States Air Force before coming to Black Hills State.
Liddick says that seeing women in successful STEM-related careers inspired her early on to study in those field and enjoys having the ability to do the same for younger generations.
"This is, I think, maybe my third or fourth year doing this. And I think it's just really important to connect with these young women and show them that they can do whatever they want to do, and especially with math," she said. "We use math everyday, and we made math fun during the conference. We played math bingo. And I think having the girls have some confidence in math and whatever STEM career field – they could do great things in this world."