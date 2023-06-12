PACTOLA, S.D.- For the first time in years, the Black Hills National Forest is holding their Junior Forest Ranger program, with events taking place at the Pactola Visitor Center throughout the summer.
Different events are held on 4 weekends, one of which already took place on June 10. This first event was "Sensing the Forest", but if you missed out, there are still three more!
"Animal Outhouses" is at 1 p.m. on July 15, followed by "Fire in Nature" on August 5 at 1 p.m. and "Animal Hide and Seek" also at 1 p.m. on August 19.
"Our opinion, the more we can get kids outside, engage in the natural world and take part in their public lands, the more they're going to embrace the activities that they might want to pass on to their family and friends," says Bradley Block, Recreation Program Manager with the Black Hills National Forest. "And it just brings a lot more inspiration to others and if anything, it just gets them outside." Participants will receive a badge upon completion of the program.
However, the Pactola Visitor Center isn't just for kids. Tourists and locals alike can stop in for valuable information and help plan out their adventures. "If you have questions about what hiking trail to go on, or if you're looking for a campground to stay at, if you want to recreate in the Black Hills and you have questions about boating, swimming, fishing, motorized trails, backpacking, the staff inside can help out with those questions," Block adds. For more information, click here.