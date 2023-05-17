RAPID CITY, S.D.– The Black Hills National Forest Advisory Board met on Wednesday to discuss relevant topics among both South Dakota and Wyoming representatives. "It is an official federal advisory committee that has been formed to provide recommendations on topics to the forest supervisor and the Secretary of Agriculture," Board Chair Paul Pierson said. "And we help provide advice on those topics as a group to provide background on all 16 different members and user groups."
The agenda for May's board meeting highlighted a recent report of a species of bat, the Northern Long-eared Bat, which was downgraded to "endangered" status as of March. U.S. Fish And Wildlife reports that the change in conservation status comes in the wake of both human and naturally-caused factors that include population deaths from windmill usage and white-nose syndrome.
Northern Long-eared Bats live in over 30 states nationwide, including South Dakota. In the warmer months, they migrate to and roost in forests before seeking caves in the fall to hibernate through the winter.
A representative from Fish and Wildlife featured a presentation about the bat and the changes that are expected with the new status as both Fish and Wildlife and the Black Hills National Forest work to take steps needed to ensure the safety and protection of the animal. "It really is not a habitat-driven issue with the long-eared bat, and forest management is really important to the survival of the bat," Pierson said. "So really, I think the next steps in the process are still a little unclear. And that is one thing the Forest Service is working with the Fish and Wildlife Service on and determining what those next steps are."